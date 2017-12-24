Dr. David Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ayers, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ayers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers?
Dr. Ayers has replaced both of my knees. He is excellent.
About Dr. David Ayers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235129594
Education & Certifications
- Oxford U
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayers speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.