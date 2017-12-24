Overview

Dr. David Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ayers works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.