Dr. David Awerbuck, MD
Dr. David Awerbuck, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Central Coast Head & Neck Surgeons Inc.966 Cass St Ste 250, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-4000
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Awerbuck is the best doctor I have had the experience of dealing with. Our 2 year old had inserted a small arts and craft puff ball into her nose and he performed the rhinoscopy to remove it. Initially, his colleague was set to treat her, but there were a number of issues with that physician and fortunately Dr.Awerbuck offered to help us last minute, a week before we were set to move out of state. My daughter is a healthy normal child, but very spirited and fusses 24/7. He is gifted with children and has excellent bedside manner. Additionally, the nurses and anesthesiologist who worked with him were phenomenal as well. I recommend anyone needing seeking treatment from central coast head and neck surgeons to first use Dr. Awerbuck, followed by Dr. Nowak (he was also amazing and took care of my husband). I also recommend being treated at the Monterey surgery center as the staff are superior to the staff at the Salinas office. Lastly, stay away from their colleague Dr. Trappe!!!
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Awerbuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awerbuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awerbuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awerbuck has seen patients for Ear Ache, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awerbuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Awerbuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awerbuck.
