Dr. David Avino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Avino, MD
Overview
Dr. David Avino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Avino works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Imaging PC3671 Southwestern Blvd Ste 107, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 667-2062
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avino?
The ABSOLUTE best!!! No BS, just straight and honest talk. One of my all time favorite medical providers of any type!! Personable, friendly, honest...what you see is what you get.
About Dr. David Avino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710944632
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avino works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Avino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.