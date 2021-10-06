Overview

Dr. David Avino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Avino works at David Avino MD in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.