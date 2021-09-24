See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. David August, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David August, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. August works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9015
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr. August is a caring knowledgeable skilled surgeon. He pays attention to his patients symptoms and needs. He explains with precision his plan of action. He truly cares for his patient’s well-being.
    Fred Weiner — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. David August, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881776482
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Canc Inst
    • Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David August, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. August is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. August has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. August has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. August works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. August’s profile.

    Dr. August has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. August on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. August. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. August.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. August, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. August appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

