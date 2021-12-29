Dr. David Auerbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Auerbach, MD
Overview
Dr. David Auerbach, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
David Auerbach MD PA7003 NW 11th Pl Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-7688
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Auerbach and the woman who works at the front desk have both been wonderful. I’m not sure why this office gets a bad review- Dr. Auerbach has been my favorite pulmonologist I’ve ever seen. He’s easy to talk to, but also straight to the point (which is great to get in and out when you’re busy). He has always taken the time to listen to my concerns and questions. I would recommend him!
About Dr. David Auerbach, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700870888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
