Overview

Dr. David Auerbach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York Stony Brook Department Of Ophthalmology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Auerbach works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Floaters and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.