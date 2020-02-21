Overview

Dr. David Auer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Auer works at Dr. David Auer MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.