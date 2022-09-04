Overview

Dr. David Astrachan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Astrachan works at Ear Nose Throat Specialist in Hamden, CT with other offices in Madison, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.