Dr. David Astrachan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astrachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Astrachan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Astrachan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Astrachan works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose Throat Specialist2200 Whitney Ave Ste 260, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-8409
-
2
Ear Nose Throat Specialists CT141 Durham Rd # 3, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 248-8409
-
3
Gastroenterology Center of Ct40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 248-8409
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Astrachan?
Thank you for your kind and professional assistance, Doctor!
About Dr. David Astrachan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225009046
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Yale
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astrachan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astrachan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astrachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astrachan works at
Dr. Astrachan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astrachan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Astrachan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astrachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astrachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astrachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.