Dr. David Astrachan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Astrachan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Astrachan works at Ear Nose Throat Specialist in Hamden, CT with other offices in Madison, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ear Nose Throat Specialist
    2200 Whitney Ave Ste 260, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-8409
  2
    Ear Nose Throat Specialists CT
    141 Durham Rd # 3, Madison, CT 06443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-8409
  3
    Gastroenterology Center of Ct
    40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-8409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 04, 2022
    Thank you for your kind and professional assistance, Doctor!
    David B Liddiard — Sep 04, 2022
    About Dr. David Astrachan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225009046
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    • Yale
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
