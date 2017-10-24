See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David Asher, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. David Asher, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Asher works at Osteopathic Pain Management in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Pain Management
    2651 E 21st St Ste 402, Tulsa, OK 74114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 744-0110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Asher, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1285737098
1285737098
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Asher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Asher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Asher works at Osteopathic Pain Management in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Asher’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

