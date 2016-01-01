Dr. David Asher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Asher, MD
Overview
Dr. David Asher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Asher works at
Locations
-
1
Anaheim Family Care947 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 270, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 533-1491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asher?
About Dr. David Asher, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275578304
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asher works at
Dr. Asher speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.