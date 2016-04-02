Dr. Maziar Arya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maziar Arya, MD
Dr. Maziar Arya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Trihealth Heart Institute6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-2400
Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation XSNQD1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 246-2400
Good Samaritan Infusion Center Anderson7777 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 861-1260
Cardiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 861-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr.Arya has been our cardiology for several years and think he is the best.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306836861
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Arya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arya works at
Dr. Arya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.