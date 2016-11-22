Dr. David Arnstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Arnstein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Arnstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Arnstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat of Los Gatos15861 WINCHESTER BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 692-3013
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnstein?
Dr. Arnstein is wonderful. He has treated my whole family for many years.
About Dr. David Arnstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801898796
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnstein works at
Dr. Arnstein has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.