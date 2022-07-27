See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Arnold, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Arnold, MD

General Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Arnold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Arnold works at Vanderpool Westmoreland Arnold in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderpool Westmoreland Arnold
    3808 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?

    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Arnold and his team have developed a very efficient and streamlined process from start to finish. All staff are well groomed, courteous, and extremely proficient in their roles. From scheduling of first appointment to discharge from the hospital, as well as follow-up appointments, my needs were met, questions answered, and I am well pleased with the benefits of the surgery performed. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Arnold and his team to friends and family.
    Linda Roberts — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Arnold, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Arnold, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arnold to family and friends

    Dr. Arnold's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arnold

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Arnold, MD.

    About Dr. David Arnold, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982675161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnold works at Vanderpool Westmoreland Arnold in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arnold’s profile.

    Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Arnold, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.