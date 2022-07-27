Overview

Dr. David Arnold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Arnold works at Vanderpool Westmoreland Arnold in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.