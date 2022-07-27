Dr. David Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Arnold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.
Vanderpool Westmoreland Arnold3808 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 823-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Arnold and his team have developed a very efficient and streamlined process from start to finish. All staff are well groomed, courteous, and extremely proficient in their roles. From scheduling of first appointment to discharge from the hospital, as well as follow-up appointments, my needs were met, questions answered, and I am well pleased with the benefits of the surgery performed. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Arnold and his team to friends and family.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982675161
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Westminster
- General Surgery
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.