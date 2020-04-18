Dr. David Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. David Armstrong, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Gwinnett721 Wellness Way Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 277-4277
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
We highly recommend Dr. Armstrong. He is knowledgeable and compassionate. Our experience is that these two qualities rarely occur in the same doctor these days. The procedure he performed was a hemmorhoidectomy. Thanks to Dr. Armstrong, I am finally out of pain after visiting several other doctors that did not take my pain or condition seriously. I can't thank Dr. Armstrong enough for giving my life back to me. I know he was "just doing his job" but the fact that things went smoothly and he was so kind is immeasurably valuable!
About Dr. David Armstrong, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1720046089
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Mayo Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
