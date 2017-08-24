Dr. Armenia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Armenia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Armenia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Armenia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC103 Sitterly Rd Ste 2100, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-9373
-
2
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Hospital Affiliations
- Bassett Medical Center
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armenia?
Dr. Armenia is easy to speak with and explains so that an average person can understand. He doesn't rush you and listens well.
About Dr. David Armenia, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1023060621
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armenia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armenia works at
Dr. Armenia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armenia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armenia speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.