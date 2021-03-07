See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. David Arkin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Arkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Arkin works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 339-1387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Hair Loss
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Hair Loss

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Hair Loss
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fungal Nail Infection
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Ringworm
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cough
Diabetes
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hypoglycemia
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 07, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. David Arkin for over 20 years. From day one he has listen intently, evaluates present and past history on every visit and continues to educate me on my health and well being. His staff, welcomes you like a friend. He is by far the Best Physician I have had the pleasure of being cared by.
    DJW — Mar 07, 2021
    About Dr. David Arkin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891865937
    Fellowship
    • Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
    • Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
    • Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arkin works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Arkin’s profile.

    Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

