Overview

Dr. David Argo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.



Dr. Argo works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batesville, IN and Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.