Overview

Dr. David Arbit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Arbit works at Summit Medical Group in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.