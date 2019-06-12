Dr. David Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Applebaum, MD
Overview
Dr. David Applebaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
David J Applebaum, MD1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 347-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Applebaum is a master of his craft. He is so amazing at what he does that nobody can tell that anything has been done to my face, yet people always comment on how great I look! Even my family hasn't figured it out! A true gentleman and a very warm and caring doctor. His entire office staff is wonderful!
About Dr. David Applebaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1497819338
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Med University SC
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
