Dr. David Anthony, MD
Overview
Dr. David Anthony, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Univerity Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Va Medical Center
Locations
- 1 200 High Tower Blvd Ste 404, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (724) 503-4679
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
An American Doctor who might Specialize as as an Addiction Specialist, but he certainly has Not Treated me like an Addict & is Treating my Depression. He has Treated me with the utmost Dignity & Respect & I Appreciate that immensely. He's Wonderful, he Spends the time to Listen & he Advises accordingly. I'm so Happy & Relieved to have found him. I fully Accept his Philosophy of Treatment & I'm Hopeful for the Future for the Fist time in a very long time. Thank-You Doctor Anthony!
About Dr. David Anthony, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univerity Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Va Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Addiction Medicine and Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
