Dr. David Antezana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Antezana works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.