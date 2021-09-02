Dr. David Antezana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antezana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Antezana, MD
Overview
Dr. David Antezana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Antezana works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
-
2
Neurosurgery & Spine - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 935-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antezana?
Dr. Antezana is what I think a doctor should be. He's kind, caring witty, personable, extremely competent, & explains things in an easy-to-understand way. He's respectful of my opinions and choices regarding my health care needs. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking a good spinal neurosurgeon.
About Dr. David Antezana, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225024052
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- The Catholic University of America
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Antezana works at
