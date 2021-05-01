Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Anderson, MD
Dr. David Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Oakland365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 537-3556
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group20126 Stanton Ave Ste 100, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 537-3556
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Saved my life six years ago and continues to do so.
- English, Spanish
- University of California-San Francisco
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
