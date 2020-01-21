See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Conway, AR
Dr. David Anderson, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Anderson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They graduated from UAMS Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Anderson works at Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic in Conway, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conway Foot Clinic
    2525 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 712-1998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Narcolepsy
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Narcolepsy

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 21, 2020
    He is very thorough and knowledgeable, easy to talk to and never made me feel rushed.
    — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. David Anderson, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1245410216
    • 1245410216
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minnesota Regional Sleep Disorders Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UTHSC - San Antonio, Texas
    Residency
    UAMS Medical Center
    • UAMS Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UALR - University of Arkansas at Little Rock
    Undergraduate School
    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
