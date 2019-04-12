Overview

Dr. David Anders, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Anders works at Sleep & Sinus Center in Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Lipid Disorders and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.