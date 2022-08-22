Dr. Anakwenze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Anakwenze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Anakwenze, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Anakwenze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Outreach LLC2809 W Mall Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-4805
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anakwenze?
He has always been spot on
About Dr. David Anakwenze, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356306559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anakwenze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anakwenze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anakwenze works at
Dr. Anakwenze has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anakwenze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Anakwenze. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anakwenze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anakwenze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anakwenze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.