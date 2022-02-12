Dr. David Amron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Amron, MD
Overview
Dr. David Amron, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
The Roxbury Institute450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 394-1610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amron gave me my life back. It's been 2 years since my surgery and my only wish is that I had done it sooner. The pain in my legs was starting to make me immobile and lipedema was ruining my life. I had 2 surgeries with Dr. Amron and have been pain free ever since. I also feel confident wearing dresses and shorts again which you wouldn't have caught me dead in for almost 2 decades before these surgeries.
About Dr. David Amron, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
