Overview

Dr. David Amram, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Amram works at Coolsmiles Orthodontics in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Medford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.