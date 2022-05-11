Dr. David Amram, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Amram, DMD
Dr. David Amram, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center.
Coolsmiles Orthodontics70 N Country Rd Ste 302, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 528-1520
Coolsmiles Orthodontics1645 Route 112 Ste B, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 528-1618
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Pleasant office and staff. Very accommodating, minimal wait time and great service. Highly recommend and would never go anywhere else
About Dr. David Amram, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Amram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amram accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amram speaks Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Amram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amram.
