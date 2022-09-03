See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oceanside, CA
Dr. David Amory Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Amory Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Hospital

Dr. Amory Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.
    3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
ACL Surgery
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bunion Surgery
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Replacement Revision
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Amory Jr, MD?
    About Dr. David Amory Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659358786
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Amory Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amory Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amory Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amory Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amory Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amory Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amory Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Amory Jr has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amory Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Amory Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amory Jr.

