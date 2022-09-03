Overview

Dr. David Amory Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Hospital



Dr. Amory Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.