Dr. Amato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Amato, DO
Dr. David Amato, DO is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Neurospine Associates PC845 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 1, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-5800
- 38 years of experience
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
