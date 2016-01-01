Dr. David Alway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Alway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Alway works at
Locations
-
1
Stefano F Agolini MD4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 419, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-3500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Access Neurology5216 Dawes Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 349-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alway?
About Dr. David Alway, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417927906
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
- Mercy Med Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alway works at
Dr. Alway has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.