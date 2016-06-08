Dr. David Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Altman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
David J Altman MD PA7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 313-2509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altman is an excellent doctor that cares about his patients. I would recommend him.
About Dr. David Altman, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972608099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
