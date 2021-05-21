Overview

Dr. David Altman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at BuxMont Urological Specialists in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

