Dr. David Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Altman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
BuxMont Urological Specialists125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 305, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
BuxMont Urological Specialists711 Lawn Ave Ste 2, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from “checking in to checking out “ was very helpful, professional and most importantly friendly!!! I would recommend Dr. Altman to everyone I know who might need his services. Thanks for everything... Kevin McM. -Norristown, PA
About Dr. David Altman, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669469458
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.