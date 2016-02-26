Dr. David Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
Midwest Center for Dermatology & Pathology11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 201, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 574-2800
Saint Joseph Mercy Academic Dermatology Clinic5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor would highly recommend
About Dr. David Altman, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
