Dr. David Alster, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
33 years of experience

Dr. David Alster, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MASSOTHERAPY.

Dr. Alster works at Tucson Endocrine Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tucson Endocrine Associates Pllc
    5910 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 297-0404
    Julia V Salmon
    1773 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 297-0404

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Alster is an excellent physician. He has a very good "bedside manner" and listens very attentively while the patient describes his medical history. Dr. Alster offers his advice in an authoritative, yet friendly manner. I would highly recommend him to family, friends, and to complete strangers as well.
    Dave Powers — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. David Alster, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164457339
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Alster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alster works at Tucson Endocrine Associates in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Alster’s profile.

    Dr. Alster has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

