Overview

Dr. David Almeida, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Almeida works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.