Dr. David Allyn, MD
Dr. David Allyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Aesthetic Dermatology PA210 N Highway 27 Ste 1, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-2544
Aesthetic Dermatology PA13953 NE 86th Ter Ste 100, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 460-7901
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Two basal removals. Practically no scar. Very nice doctor who takes time to inform you
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Adv Cosm Surg
- University of Cincinnati Hospitals
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
Dr. Allyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allyn has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allyn speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Allyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allyn.
