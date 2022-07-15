See All Plastic Surgeons in Gainesville, VA
Dr. David Allison, MD

Oncoplastic Surgery
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Allison, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Allison works at David W Allison MD in Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David W Allison MD
    David W Allison MD
7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 208, Gainesville, VA 20155
(703) 754-8228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 15, 2022
Dr. Allison made me feel important and answered all my questions. He made suggestions which I took his advice. He was kind and respectful. He was upfront with all aspects of the surgery. I would definitely recommend him. His staff was also really kind.
Robin — Jul 15, 2022
    Robin — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Allison, MD

    • Oncoplastic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Esperanto
    • 1972598142
    Education & Certifications

    • Frankford Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • St Vincent'S Hospital And Med Center
    • St George's University
    • Western Kentucky University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Allison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allison works at David W Allison MD in Gainesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Allison’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

