Overview

Dr. David Allison, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Allison works at David W Allison MD in Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.