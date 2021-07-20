Dr. David Allie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Allie, MD
Overview
Dr. David Allie, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bunkie General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Cardiovascular And Limb Salvage Center901 Wilson St Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 456-6523
-
2
Louisiana Cardiovascular and Nephrology Center of Excellence LLC1418 Heather Dr, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (512) 220-3824
Hospital Affiliations
- Bunkie General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allie?
Dr. Allie has been my mothers specialist since 2015. We were told by two other surgeries at that time The only option was to do a double above the knee amputation for my mother. Years ago I worked at a local hospital that Dr. Allie made rounds at And I was adamant that we had to get an appointment with him. I knew of his dedication and hard work to his profession and knew he was the best position for the situation my mother was facing. And he was, every bit of amazing that I’ve seen him being. He did what no other doctor wanted to attempt. My mother was able to walk out of the hospital after that procedure. We see him every six months and absolutely recommend him to anyone who needs a cardio thoracic specialist.
About Dr. David Allie, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760489728
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allie works at
Dr. Allie has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Allie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.