Dr. David Allen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Foot And Ankle Medical Center in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Medical Center
    5463 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-3338
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Foot and Ankle Medical Center
    5141 Deer Park Dr # 1C, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 847-2406
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Nail Care
Nail Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2020
    To Dr Allen and his staff, I cannot thank you enough for all of the wonderful care and compassion you had for my mom Mona. Her last appointment there, Dr Allen was so patient with her since her dementia had progressed drastically, as I sit here in hospice with her I am thinking of all of her physicians, you are by far one of the kindest and caring. Thank you. Laura
    Mona Remich and Laura Saye — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. David Allen, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1982746863
    Education & Certifications

    • Our Ladu of Mercy MC, NY Med Coll
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

