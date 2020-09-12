Dr. David Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
The Urology Clinic (Athens)120 Trinity Pl, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 543-2718
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.allen was very nice and kind and respectful to all of his patients.
About Dr. David Allen, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1669471496
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ky Hosp, Urology Univ Of Ky Hosp, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.