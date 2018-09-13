Overview

Dr. David Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Freestone Medical Center and UT Health Athens.



Dr. Allen works at Foot & Ankle Health & Surgery in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.