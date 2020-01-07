Overview

Dr. David Aljadir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Aljadir works at University Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.