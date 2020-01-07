Dr. David Aljadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aljadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aljadir, MD
Overview
Dr. David Aljadir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
University Cancer Specialists1926 Alcoa Hwy Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Currently treating my son. Was very aggressive with getting treatment started and up front and honest with our questions. Will definitely recommend.
About Dr. David Aljadir, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
