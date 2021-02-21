Overview

Dr. David Aliabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Aliabadi works at David G. Aliabadi, M.D. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.