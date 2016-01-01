Overview

Dr. David Alford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Alford works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL with other offices in Eufaula, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.