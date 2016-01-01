Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Alford, MD
Overview
Dr. David Alford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Alford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Center Barbour820 W Washington St, Eufaula, AL 36027 Directions (334) 793-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Barbour
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alford?
About Dr. David Alford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982605366
Education & Certifications
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford works at
Dr. Alford has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.