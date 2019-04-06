Overview

Dr. David Alfonso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Alfonso works at The Bengtson Center For Aesthetics And Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.