Dr. David Alexanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Alexanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Alexanian works at
Locations
Burbank Office201 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pleasant experience in with Dr. Alexanian and the staff!
About Dr. David Alexanian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1578806089
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Med Center
- University Of Southern California
- State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexanian works at
Dr. Alexanian has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexanian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexanian.
