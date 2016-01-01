Dr. David Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. David Alexander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6089
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Alexander, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154371334
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Neurology
