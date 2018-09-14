See All Nephrologists in Palm Springs, CA
Overview

Dr. David Alderman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.

Dr. Alderman works at Desert Nephrology in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Banning, CA, Bermuda Dunes, CA and Yucca Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Nephrology
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W303, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4819
    Banning Dialysis
    6090 W Ramsey St, Banning, CA 92220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 845-4494
    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4819
    41120 Washington St Ste 102, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4819
    Hi Desert Dialysis
    56845 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 365-8706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Hi-desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Alderman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467419523
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Alderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alderman has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

