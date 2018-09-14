Dr. David Alderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alderman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Alderman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Desert Nephrology1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W303, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4819
-
2
Banning Dialysis6090 W Ramsey St, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 845-4494
-
3
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4819
- 4 41120 Washington St Ste 102, Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203 Directions (760) 416-4819
-
5
Hi Desert Dialysis56845 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 365-8706
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alderman took exceptional care of me, before dialysis, during dialysis and after transplant. He does talk fast, but I never felt like he didn't listen to me. He, for certain, went the extra mile to help me. Very smart guy. A great advocate for his patients.
About Dr. David Alderman, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alderman has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.