Overview

Dr. David Alderman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.



Dr. Alderman works at Desert Nephrology in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Banning, CA, Bermuda Dunes, CA and Yucca Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.