Overview

Dr. David Albrecht, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Albrecht works at Metro Health in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.