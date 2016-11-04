Dr. David Albin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Albin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Albin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Albin works at
Locations
-
1
Hernia Center of Southern California31 W Bellevue Dr Bldg 33, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
2
Hernia Center of Southern California450 Newport Center Dr Ste 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
3
Hernia Center of Southern California1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3900, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
4
Hernia Center of Southern California4010 Orange Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
5
Hernia Center of Southern California502 S Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
6
Hernia Center of Southern California502 W HOLT AVE, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
7
Hernia Center of Southern California9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
8
Hernia Center of Southern California1000 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (626) 584-6116
-
9
Pasadena Surgery Center LLC800 Fairmount Ave Ste 419, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 567-0165
-
10
Hernia Center of Southern California3579 Arlington Ave Ste 300, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (626) 584-6116
- 11 33 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 584-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albin?
I first met with Dr. Albin in January 2016 about hernial swelling from a hernia operation 10 years ago. Dr. Albin's daignosed a staph infection and did a surgery that determined that the infection had permeated the mesh from my first surgery. 6 months of antibiotics later, the infection remained. A 2nd surgery (2 1/2 hours) was done and mesh was removed and old hernia abated by old school stitches was done. Today, infection is gone and I am back golfing, weight lifting and hiking! Success!
About Dr. David Albin, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730220393
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Mysore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albin works at
Dr. Albin speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Albin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.