Overview

Dr. David Albin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Albin works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pomona, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, Anaheim, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.